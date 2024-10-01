COP29 Organizing Committee holds its seventh meeting

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Organizing Committee for COP29 of the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change held its seventh meeting on October 1.

Samir Nuriyev, Head of the Presidential Administration of the Republic of Azerbaijan and Chairman of the Organizing Committee, reviewed the progress on the COP29 Action Plan since the last meeting, based on instructions from President Ilham Aliyev.Samir Nuriyev mentioned that during the "Summit of the Future" held on September 22-23 in New York, and in the general debates of the 79th session of the UN General Assembly, several heads of state and government referenced COP29, adding that Azerbaijan will be in spotlight of the entire world in November.The Head of the Presidential Administration underlined that various important events were organized by the COP29 Presidency in Baku in September, including the 3rd meeting of Fund for Responding to Loss and Damage. The Chairman of the Organizing Committee expressed his confidence that the results achieved during the ongoing Baku Climate Week will be continuous. He emphasized the importance of the Pre-COP event scheduled to be held on October 10-11.Samir Nuriyev noted that the President Ilham Aliyev`s instructions related to the participation of small developing island states in COP29 was welcomed by both these countries and the international community as it ensures inclusion.Samir Nuriyev said that Azerbaijani NGOs actively participated in the “Summit of the Future" with 44 NGO representatives from 22 countries making a statement supporting Azerbaijan's inclusion-related steps as the COP29 host.Then, Mukhtar Babayev, Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources, President-Designate of COP29, provided an update on the overall progress of COP29, and the meetings held during the New York Climate Week.Anar Alakbarov, Assistant to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan reported on ongoing work at the Baku Olympic Stadium and other logistical preparations.Jeyhun Bayramov, Azerbaijan`s Foreign Minister shed light on the outcomes of meetings held during the 79th session of the UN General Assembly, along with other substantive issues related to COP29.Samir Sharifov, Azerbaijan`s Finance Minister provided an update on the climate finance and the cooperation with the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank in this context.Emin Amrullayev, Azerbaijan`s Minister of Science and Education reported on how educational institutions will operate during COP29.Ali Naghiyev, Chief of Azerbaijan`s State Security Service highlighted the issues of ensuring security during COP29.Saadat Yusifova, Azerbaijan`s Deputy Minister of Culture reported on the work done by the Ministry related to COP29, including the "Culture for Climate" initiative.Ilhama Gadimova, Deputy Minister of Agriculture shared details on preparations by the Ministry of Agriculture and introduced the "Harmony" initiative..The meeting concluded with directives for the implementation of the COP29 Action Plan and other related tasks.

News.Az