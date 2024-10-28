COP29 ‘pivotal’ for global climate commitments – IRENA chief

+ ↺ − 16 px

The upcoming 29th UN Climate Change Conference (COP29) in Azerbaijan will be pivotal for reinforcing global commitments to combat climate change, said Francesco La Camera, Director-General of the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA).

He made the remarks while speaking at the 28th IRENA Council meeting in Abu Dhabi, News.Az reports.As COP29 approaches, La Camera emphasized that this represents the final opportunity for member states to convene and secure meaningful outcomes from the conference.He stressed the urgent need for $31.5 trillion in investments by 2030 for renewable energy, grids, resilience measures, and energy efficiency, adding that annual investments in renewable capacity must triple from 2023 levels.He called for unity at COP29 to boost climate finance, elevate collective ambitions, and advance the global energy transition under clear targets.La Camera also confirmed IRENA’s collaboration with Brazil, the host of COP30, to build on COP29’s achievements and ensure COP30 becomes another milestone in the global drive towards net-zero emissions and addressing climate change challenges. COP29 is set to take place in Azerbaijan from November 11 to 22. This decision was reached during the COP28 plenary session held in Dubai on December 11, 2023.The United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC), which was established during the Earth Summit in Rio de Janeiro in June 1992, aims to mitigate harmful human impacts on the climate system. The acronym COP stands for "Conference of the Parties," which denotes the highest decision-making body responsible for overseeing the implementation and effectiveness of the UNFCCC.This upcoming conference presents a crucial opportunity for young voices to contribute to the global climate dialogue, emphasizing the importance of youth engagement in shaping the future of environmental policies and actions.

News.Az