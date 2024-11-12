COP29 Presidency and IEA issue joint call to action for energy transition

+ ↺ − 16 px

As part of its plan to boost ambition and drive action, the COP29 Presidency is presenting a balanced package of outcomes, including clear next steps for implementing the Global Stocktake, News.Az reports.

Today, the Presidency, in partnership with the International Energy Agency (IEA), shared five key opportunities for COP29 to demonstrate positive progress on energy goals identified at COP28.The five opportunities identified are:1. Scale up energy storage and electricity grids as a key enabler to achieving the global goal of tripling renewable energy capacity this decade and ensuring that the full benefits are realized.2. Ensure countries accelerate policy implementation to achieve the goal of doubling energy efficiency progress by 2030.3. Maintain a focus on cutting emissions from methane and fossil fuels.4. Implement solutions to boost clean energy investment in developing economies to support their transitions.5. The next round of Nationally Determined Contributions should be informed by the Global Stocktake (GST) outcomes.“We encourage countries, business leaders, civil society, financial institutions and international organisations to support these opportunities to make progress on a just and equitable energy transition for all at COP29.”

News.Az