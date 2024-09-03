COP29 Presidency unveils Baku Global Climate Transparency Platform

+ ↺ − 16 px

Today, the COP29 Presidency introduced the Baku Global Climate Transparency Platform (BTP). The BTP aims to foster mutual trust among Parties, assist developing countries in preparing and finalizing their Biennial Transparency Reports (BTRs), promote widespread engagement in the Enhanced Transparency Framework (ETF), and advance transparency efforts beyond COP29.

The announcement was made by Mukhtar Babayev, COP29 President-Designate and Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources of the Republic of Azerbaijan, at the COP29 Presidency’s High-Level Dialogue in Baku.The BTP, created in collaboration with the UNFCCC, will bring together Parties and stakeholders to provide support in the preparation and submission of BTRs by developing countries, which are key in making progress on transparency this year, as the Parties implement the Enhanced Transparency Framework (ETF).The COP29 Presidency launched the BTP to support the capacity-building efforts of developing country Parties in preparing and finalizing their BTRs, so the global community can better track progress, build trust and identify areas where more action and investment is needed to address climate change.In its first phase, the BTP will focus on enabling the delivery of BTRs in 2024, with its second phase to focus on serving as a platform for targeted support for the implementation and universal participation in the ETF, ensuring the continuation of the initiative to track the progress made by Parties through 2024 and beyond.Over the coming months, the COP29 Presidency will host a series of regional workshops on transparency across Eastern Europe, the South Caucasus and Central Asia, Africa, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Caribbean. It will also convene the Global Transparency Dialogue during the 79th session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York, which will be supported by the UNFCCC Secretariat and partners of the BTP.To further build political engagement on transparency, the COP29 Presidency has also announced the appointment of the COP29 High-Level Co-Pairs for Transparency, Zulfiya Suleimenova, Advisor to the President of Kazakhstan and Special Representative for International Environmental Cooperation, and Francesco Corvaro, Italy’s Special Envoy for Climate Change.The new Co-Pairs will focus on enhancing political awareness regarding the significance of transparency leading up to and during COP29. Their role will be instrumental in accelerating the BTR process ahead of COP29.Speaking at the launch of the Baku Global Climate Transparency Platform, Mukhtar Babayev, COP29 President-Designate and Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources of the Republic of Azerbaijan, said: “The COP29 Presidency has launched the Baku Global Climate Transparency Platform (BTP) as a crucial step to enhance the ambition contained within the next generation of national climate plans. By openly reporting our words and deeds, our progress and our challenges, we can share with the world our commitment to achieving our climate goals. With the BTP, we want to assist developing country Parties in preparing and completing their BTRs in a timely manner.“With transparency being a key part of the Paris Agreement, and crucial to our fight against climate change, I have also announced the appointment of the COP29 High-Level Co-Pairs for Transparency, Ms. Zulfiya Suleimenova, Advisor to the President of Kazakhstan and Special Representative for International Environmental Cooperation, and Mr. Francesco Corvaro, Italy’s Special Envoy for Climate Change. Together they will help build political engagement on the importance of transparency and the COP29 Presidency looks forward to working with the new Co-Pairs. I express my deep gratitude to them for their collaboration and commitment.”Commenting at the announcement, COP29 Lead Negotiator Yalchin Rafiyev said: “Transparency is important to the COP29 Presidency’s efforts to enhance ambition and enable action. Effective Biennial Transparency Reports (BTRs) can serve as valuable benchmarks for assessing our progress on climate initiatives. It is a cornerstone of our collective efforts on climate change and is fundamental for building mutual trust and confidence among Parties, highlighting areas for further progress, and inspiring us to pursue greater ambition.“The COP29 Presidency has developed the Baku Global Climate Transparency Platform to build trust and confidence, support developing country Parties as they prepare and finalize their BTRs, promote universal participation in the Enhanced Transparency Framework (ETF), and drive the transparency agenda beyond COP29. The Baku Global Climate Transparency Platform will cooperate with existing transparency platforms to ensure coherence and enhance the effectiveness of our collective efforts. It will also provide a space for collaboration and coordination among stakeholders from all parts of society, including government, international organizations, NGOs, and the private sector. By doing so, it will enhance our collective efforts by promoting the sharing of experiences, challenges, and successes of Parties in preparing their BTRs and participating in the ETF.“The Baku Global Climate Transparency Platform represents COP29's contribution to these collective efforts. I look forward to working together and making progress through the BTP. With determination and solidarity, we can strengthen the foundation of global climate action and build a more resilient future.”

News.Az