COP29 president says Nov. conference will be ‘crucial test’ for Paris Agreement

The upcoming COP29 climate conference in Baku will serve as a crucial test for both the Paris Agreement and the principles of multilateralism, COP29 President-designate Mukhtar Babayev said on Thursday.

He made the remarks at a Pre-COP29 event , themed “Enhance Ambition and Enable Action,” News.Az reports.Babayev emphasized that Azerbaijan’s COP29 Presidency is committed to ensuring that the conference is inclusive, transparent, and impartial.He noted that since being selected as the host, Azerbaijan has organized numerous meetings focused on the urgent need for action rather than just rhetoric.“Throughout the year, the COP29 Presidency listened to everyone's problems, concerns, and priorities. In the first six months after COP28, the economic impact of extreme weather reached $41 billion, from Typhoon Yagi in Southeast Asia to Hurricane Milton in the U.S. Everyone is suffering, and the cost of inaction is rising,” he stated.Babayev expressed confidence in the widespread agreement with the COP29 Presidency’s vision to increase ambition and galvanize action. Additionally, he announced the launch of the COP29 Action Program to complement the formal process. The Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29) will be held in Azerbaijan this November. This decision was made at the COP28 plenary session in Dubai on December 11, 2023. During two weeks, Baku will become a global hub, welcoming around 70,000 to 80,000 international guests.The United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) is an agreement signed at the Earth Summit in Rio de Janeiro in June 1992, aimed at preventing dangerous human interference with the climate system.

