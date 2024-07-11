Copa America: Argentina to face Colombia in final

+ ↺ − 16 px

Colombia secured their place in the 2024 CONMEBOL Copa America final by defeating Uruguay 1-0 on Wednesday, courtesy of a first-half header from midfielder Jefferson Lerma.

The decisive goal came in a semifinal clash held at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina, in the US.Colombia's victory sets up a final showdown against Argentina, scheduled to take place on Sunday at Miami's Hard Rock Stadium.Following their semifinal loss, Uruguay will compete for third place against Canada on Saturday, also at Bank of America Stadium.Argentina, the reigning champions from 2021, and Uruguay share the record for most Copa America titles, with 15 each.

