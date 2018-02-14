Copy of manuscript of prominent Azerbaijani poet Fuzuli’s “Divan” includes in "World Memory" Program Registry

+ ↺ − 16 px

The copy of the manuscript of famous Azerbaijani poet Mahammad Fuzuli's "Divan" which was written in Turkish (Azerbaijani) has been included in the Memory of the World Register, says the letter addressed to the Director of the Institute of Manuscripts after Mahammad Fuzuli of the Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences Teymur Karimli.

According to AzerTag, the letter sent by the chief of Section of Universal Access and Preservation, Boyan Radoykov reads: “It is my pleasure to inform you that, upon the recommendation of the International Advisory Committee of the Memory of the World Program, at its thirteenth meeting held at the UNESCO Headquarters in Paris (from 24 to 27 October 2017), the Director-General has endorsed the inscription of: The copy of the manuscript of Mahammad Fuzuli's "Divan" on the Memory of the World International Register. To this effect, you will find enclosed herewith a certificate signed by the Director General.”

According to the letter, “The inclusion of this documentary heritage in the Memory of the World Register reflects its exceptional value and signifies that it should be protected for the benefit of humanity. It also offers an excellent opportunity to draw attention to the importance of the collective memory and its safeguard to enable as many people as possible to have access to it.”

“In this context, we also invite you to commemorate its designation as part of the Memory of the World by affixing a plaque, which could be unveiled at a special ceremony at the Cultural Heritage Office, or by organizing other celebratory events,” the letter stresses.

The Memory of the World Register lists documentary heritage which has been recommended by the International Advisory Committee, and endorsed by the Director-General of UNESCO, as corresponding to the selection criteria regarding world significance and outstanding universal value.

The presentation of this remarkable event, which is of great importance for the promotion of country's culture and science, will be held at the Institute of Manuscripts after Mahammed Fuzuli co-organized by the ANAS and UNESCO Office in Azerbaijan.

News.Az

News.Az