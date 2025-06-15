Corey Conners withdraws from US Open due to wrist injury

+ ↺ − 16 px

Canada’s Corey Conners pulled out of the U.S. Open just before the start of Sunday’s final round, citing a right wrist injury.

Conners, ranked 21st in the world, was scheduled to play with New Zealand's Ryan Fox, News.Az reports, citing ESPN.

Conners injured his right wrist on a bunker shot during Thursday's opening round and aggravated the injury Saturday. He carded a 3-under 32 on the front nine in the third round to get on the leaderboard but then injured his wrist again while hitting a bunker shot on the 11th hole.

The two-time PGA Tour winner was examined by a doctor for about 15 minutes, according to the Toronto Sun, and opted to finish the round. Conners was 5 over on the back nine and posted a 2-over 72.

"I didn't think he was going to play the rest of the way," playing partner Michael Kim told the Sun. "I feel bad for him because he was playing so good."

Conners had five top-10 finishes and 10 top-25s in his first 15 starts on tour, including a tie for eighth at the Masters. He is ninth in the season-long FedEx Cup points standings.

News.Az