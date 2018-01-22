Council of Europe Sec. Gen. positively assesses measures taken in Azerbaijan to humanize penalties

Addressing the opening of the winter session of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE), Secretary General of the Council of Europe Thorbjørn

“Criminal law measures taken in Azerbaijan are a positive step,” said Jagland.

On February 10, 2017, President of Azerbaijan signed an executive order on improving work in the penitentiary system, humanization of the punishment policy and expansion of alternative punishments and procedural enforcement measures not associated with isolation from society.

News.Az

