Council of Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation holds first meeting in Baku

The first meeting of the Council of the Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation was held in Baku, the capital city of Azerbaijan.

The meeting was chaired by Azerbaijan, News.Az reports citing the Foundation.

The Action Plans for 2024/2025 and other initiatives of the Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation were discussed during the meeting.

