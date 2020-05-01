COVID-19 cases in Georgia reach 566

+ ↺ − 16 px

The number of confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in Georgia has increased up to 566, according to the special website stopcov.ge created by the Georgian government.

According to the official data, 184 patients have fully recovered from the virus, and six people died from the infection in the country.

As reported, 5,243 people remain under quarantine, and 550 patients are in inpatient care.

Georgia declared a state of emergency until May 22 to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

News.Az

