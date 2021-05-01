COVID-19 vaccine from Russia to be soon delivered to Azerbaijan

COVID-19 vaccine from Russia to be soon delivered to Azerbaijan

The COVID-19 vaccine purchased in Russia will be delivered to Azerbaijan.

The plane with the vaccine on board will land in Baku on May 1.

At the airport, the plane will be met by the deputy ministers of health and foreign affairs of Azerbaijan, as well as the Russian ambassador.

News.Az

News.Az