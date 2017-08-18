Craig Turpie: I am proud to be elected chairperson of World Scout Committee exactly in Baku

+ ↺ − 16 px

Craig Turpie from the United Kingdom has been elected as the chairperson of the World Scout Comittee 2017-2020. The announcement was made on the last day of the 41st World Scout Conference 2017 which was held in Baku Congress Center.

In an interview with AzerTag, Turpie said: “I am proud to be elected chairperson of World Scout Committee exactly in Baku.”

The chairperson was chosen among the twelve new members of the World Scout Committee. The 12 new members were elected one day before on Wednesday. Following it, the World Scout Committee also chosen two chairpersons - Jemima Natemle Nartey (Ghana) and Edrward Andrew “Andy” Chapman (United States of America).

The World Scout Committee is the executive body of the WOSM. It is one of three primary components of WOSM, with the other two being the World Scout Conference and the World Scout Bureau. The World Scout Committee is responsible for the implementation of the resolutions of the World Scout Conference and for acting on its behalf between its meetings.

News.Az

