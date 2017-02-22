Criminal case launched against members of the European Parliament

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan has announced an international arrest warrant for European Parliament members (EP) Frank Engel (Luxembourg), Eleni Teoharus (Cyprus) and Jaromir Stetin (Czech Republic) for the monitoring of the "referendum" in Nagorno Karabakh, spokesperson of the Prosecutor General's Office Eldar Sultanov told APA.

“A criminal case has been launched against the members of the European Parliament under the relevant articles of the Criminal Code for repeated illegal visit to the occupied territories of Azerbaijan, in particular, on suspicion of illegal visit to Nagorno Karabakh to participate in the so-called “referendum” as the “observers” on February 20,” Prosecutor General's Office said in a statement.

In addition, the accused European parliamentarians charged for conducting propaganda of seperatist entity called "Nagorno Karabakh Republic", illegal participation in the activities organized in those territories, and presenting illegal entity in the occupied territories of Azerbaijan as an independent republic.

“The court decided to arrest F.Engel, E.Teoharus and J. Stetin and they have been declared internationally wanted through Interpol,” the report says.

News.Az

