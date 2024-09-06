Cristiano Ronaldo makes history by becoming first player to score 900 career goals

+ ↺ − 16 px

Cristiano Ronaldo made history on Thursday by becoming the first footballer to score 900 career goals, leading Portugal to a 2-1 victory over Croatia in their UEFA Nations League opener in Lisbon.

Portugal's Diogo Dalot scored an early goal to put his team ahead, followed by Ronaldo's milestone achievement with a close-range volley in the 34th minute. Although Dalot later scored an own goal to give Croatia a glimmer of hope, Portugal secured the win.Ronaldo, who has been playing at the top level for over two decades, has scored 900 goals for both club and country, including 131 for Portugal. His impressive tally includes 5 goals for Sporting Lisbon, 145 for Manchester United, 450 for Real Madrid, 101 for Juventus, and 68 for his current club, Al-Nassr.Following their win, Portugal is now level on points with Group A1 leaders Poland, who defeated Scotland 3-2 in Glasgow. In Group A4, reigning champions Spain were held to a 0-0 draw by Serbia in Belgrade, while Denmark topped the group with a 2-0 win over nine-man Switzerland in Copenhagen, where Nico Elvedi and Granit Xhaka were sent off.

