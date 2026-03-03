Cristiano Ronaldo flies to Madrid after Riyadh drone strike

+ ↺ − 16 px

Cristiano Ronaldo’s £61 million private jet reportedly left Saudi Arabia overnight, raising speculation the football superstar may have fled amid escalating regional conflict.

Riyadh, where Ronaldo lives with partner Georgina Rodriguez and their five children, has been hit by Iranian drone strikes as the fighting enters its fourth day. The US embassy in the Saudi capital was targeted, and Iranian media reported a command building in Bahrain was also destroyed, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Flight tracking data shows Ronaldo’s Bombardier Global Express jet departed Riyadh at 8:00 p.m. and landed in Madrid at nearly 1:00 a.m., completing an almost seven-hour journey.

Foreign nationals across the Middle East are reportedly leaving the region as tensions rise, and Ronaldo’s sudden flight underscores growing concerns for safety in Saudi Arabia.

News.Az