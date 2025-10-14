Yandex metrika counter

Critical facilities reportedly damaged in Ukraine amid air alerts

Photo: Press service of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Ukrainian officials have reported damage to critical infrastructure facilities in the central Kirovograd region, TASS news agency reported, without specifying the cause.

TASS quoted Andriy Raikovich, head of the regional military administration, as saying on Telegram that a fire broke out following an incident but has since been extinguished, News.Az reports.

Air raid sirens were activated in parts of the region in the early hours of Tuesday.

Several infrastructure facilities also sustained damage in the Kiev-controlled areas of the Zaporizhzhya region, TASS quoted Ivan Fedorov, head of the Ukrainian regional military administration, as saying on Telegram. An air raid warning for the region remained in effect for more than three hours last night.


