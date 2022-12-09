Yandex metrika counter

Croatia beat Brazil on penalties to reach World Cup semifinals

Croatia beat Brazil on penalties to reach World Cup semifinals

Croatia went into the additional period for the eighth time in their past nine major tournament matches, thanks largely to their inspired goalkeeper Dominik Livakovic, who twice denied Neymar amid a virtuoso second-half display, News.az reports.

Neymar went level with Pele as Brazil's all-time top scorer with a stunning extra time breakthrough goal against Croatia in the World Cup quarterfinal at Education City Stadium.

But Croatia never know when they’re beaten, and Bruno Petkovic’s late equaliser kept the 2018 runners-up in the 2022 tournament.

Croatia win on penalties 4-2


