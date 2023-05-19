Croatian MPs briefed on ongoing restoration and reconstruction work in liberated Azerbaijani territories

+ ↺ − 16 px

Speaker of Azerbaijan’s Milli Majlis Sahiba Gafarova has met with Deputy Chairman of Croatian Parliament Davorko Vidović, News.Az reports.

Speaker Sahiba Gafarova highlighted the exceptional contributions of National Leader Heydar Aliyev, founder and architect of modern Azerbaijani state. Describing Heydar Aliyev as an irreplaceable personality, Sahiba Gafarova noted that Heydar Aliyev era is characterized as a period of development, stability and progress in Azerbaijan.

The meeting saw discussions on the role of both countries' parliaments in the development of relations between Azerbaijan and Croatia as well as the activity of friendship groups of the two countries’ legislative authorities. The sides emphasized that increasing interparliamentary contacts would further enhance bilateral relations.

The Croatian delegation was also informed about current developments in the region as well as large-scale restoration and reconstruction works carried out in the liberated territories.

Davorko Vidović expressed Croatia’s interest in developing cooperation with Azerbaijan. The Croatian deputy chairman said that as part of his trip to Azerbaijan, he familiarized himself with “ASAN service” and visited the liberated Aghdam district.

During the meeting, the pair exchanged views on prospects for the development of cooperation between Azerbaijan and Croatia in various areas as well as other issues of mutual interest.

News.Az