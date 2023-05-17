Croatian parliamentary delegation visits Azerbaijan’s Aghdam district

+ ↺ − 16 px

The members of the delegation of Croatia-Azerbaijan inter-parliamentary working group led by Deputy Chairman of Croatian Parliament Davorko Vidović have today familiarized themselves with the traces of Armenian vandalism, as well as reconstruction and restoration works carried out in Aghdam district, News.az reports.

The delegation first visited the Special Representative Office of the Azerbaijani President in Aghdam.

During the trip, the visitors were informed about Armenian atrocities committed against the residential settlements and historical monuments of Azerbaijan.

The visitors were also briefed about restoration works carried out in accordance with the Aghdam city master plan. It was noted that at the initiative of President Ilham Aliyev, the city of Aghdam, which is described as the “Hiroshima of the Caucasus”, will turn into one of the beautiful cities in the region and the safe return of Azerbaijanis will be ensured.

The delegation members also familiarized themselves with remains of Aghdam city and Drama Theater.

The visitors then visited the Aghdam Juma mosque. Built in 1868, the mosque was desecrated, burned and vandalized during the Armenian occupation. The Armenian occupants used the mosque as a cattle barn.

They were also informed about the work done at Aghdam Industrial Park.

Croatian delegation was accompanied by Head of Azerbaijan-Croatia inter-parliamentary working group of Milli Majlis, MP Konul Nurullayeva.

News.Az