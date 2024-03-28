Crocus City Hall terrorists took drugs before attack: Russian law enforcement agencies

+ ↺ − 16 px

The terrorists who attacked the Crocus City Hall music venue in a Moscow suburb were under the influence of drugs, a source in law enforcement agencies told TASS.

"Four of them were under the influence of drugs. The analysis will determine what kind of drugs they used," the source said. He did not rule out that they had taken banned substances not only on the day of the terrorist attack.

On March 25, Moscow’s Basmanny court arrested four perpetrators of the Crocus City Hall terrorist attack: Dalerjon Mirzoyev, Saidakram Rachabalizodu, Shamsidin Fariduni and Muhammadsobir Faizov. Later, their three supposed accomplices, Aminchon Islomov, Dilovar Islomov, and their father Isroil Islomov, were also arrested.

On the evening of March 22, a terrorist attack targeted the Crocus City Hall music venue in Krasnogorsk, Moscow Region, just outside the Moscow city limits. At least 143 people were killed. According to the latest data, some 360 people were injured, 205 of whom received medical assistance.

Eleven people suspected of involvement in the terrorist attack have been apprehended, including the four gunmen, who were arrested in the Bryansk Region, southwest of Moscow, as they attempted to flee to Ukraine across the nearby border.

News.Az