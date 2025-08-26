Crypto markets rattle as Bitcoin falls below $110,000

+ ↺ − 16 px

Bitcoin is extending its weekend losses ahead of key macroeconomic events this week that could influence the U.S. Federal Reserve’s September rate cut decision.

Bitcoin slid 2.8% to $109,882 on Monday with liquidations, primarily longs, over the past 24 hours, topping $940 million, according to CoinGlass data, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

“Capital is rotating out of risk, with thin weekend liquidity amplifying swings,” Rachael Lucas, a crypto analyst at BTC Markets, told Decrypt.

The recent drop has pushed Bitcoin below $110,800, or the average cost basis of investors who purchased the top crypto in the past three months.

“Historically, failure to hold above this level has often led to multi-month market weakness and potential deeper corrections,” Glassnode cautioned in a post to X on Monday.

The market volatility comes amid U.S. President Donald Trump’s firing of Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook.

The resignation letter posted on TruthSocial after the trading day ended cited "deceitful and potentially criminal conduct" over allegations she falsified documents relating to her primary residence.

Investors balked at the news, with the U.S. dollar index shedding 1% before clawing back losses to 98.32. U.S. futures for major indexes also dropped by a quarter of a percent.

“Markets don't think this move helps American business,” Justin Wolfers, an economics professor at the University of Michigan, posted on X.

“This is dangerous. This move serves Trump, but not America,” Wolfers added. “Our economy is at risk when the President undermines the Fed,” he said.

News.Az