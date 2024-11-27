CSTO chief says no request from Russia for assistance over ATACMS strikes

Russia has not yet sought assistance from the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) in response to the ATACMS missile strikes on its territory, according to CSTO Secretary General Imangali Tasmagambetov.

"Within the framework of the Collective Security Treaty, the provision of aid, including military assistance, occurs at the request of a member country itself. As you know, this provision of the treaty has already been enacted before. At this time, no such request has been received from Russia," News.Az reports, citing TASS. Tasmagambetov also stressed that the agenda for the CSTO session does not specifically address the matter of the ATACMS strikes on Russian territory, but member states will discuss the situation in the CSTO responsibility zone and on its borders. This will encompass all three regions of the organization’s responsibility: Eastern Europe, the Caucasus, and Central Asia."Undoubtedly, the heads of state will discuss the entirety of issues related to ensuring security for CSTO countries under modern conditions," the secretary general added.

News.Az