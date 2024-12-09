CSTO Parliamentary Assembly Council urges global support for Syria’s stabilization
TASS
The Council of the Parliamentary Assembly (PA) of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) has urged the international community to assist in the stabilization of the situation in Syria, according to a statement adopted at a plenary meeting of the CSTO PA in Moscow, News.az reports citing TASS.
"We urge the international community to assist in the stabilization of the situation in Syria," the statement reads.
The document notes that members of the CSTO PA are concerned about the "unprecedented level of confrontation in the occupied Palestinian territory and along the Lebanon-Israel border." "The Middle East is once again on the brink of a major regional war. We believe that the bloodshed, continuing for over a year in the Palestinian-Israeli conflict zone, requires a decisive and unified response from the international community," it states.
According to the MPs, the failure to resolve the Palestinian-Israeli conflict "has a destabilizing effect on the entire region," and "the violent and destructive crisis in the Gaza Strip has become a catalyst for a drastic escalation in the Lebanese-Israeli confrontation." They call on members of the international community to "halt the catastrophic developments and make active diplomatic efforts to de-escalate the situation," as well as to responsibly address the implementation of relevant resolutions adopted by the UN Security Council and General Assembly.
"We draw attention to the need to achieve a just and lasting settlement of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict and the exercise of Palestinians’ right to establish their own independent state within the 1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital," the document states. Moreover, in relation to Lebanon, they "view the good-faith implementation of UN Security Council Resolution 1701 (2006) as key to normalizing the situation." "We express our full support for the UN Interim Force in Lebanon, which plays a stabilizing role along the Blue Line," the members of the assembly stressed.
"We urge the international community to assist in the stabilization of the situation in Syria," the statement reads.
The document notes that members of the CSTO PA are concerned about the "unprecedented level of confrontation in the occupied Palestinian territory and along the Lebanon-Israel border." "The Middle East is once again on the brink of a major regional war. We believe that the bloodshed, continuing for over a year in the Palestinian-Israeli conflict zone, requires a decisive and unified response from the international community," it states.
According to the MPs, the failure to resolve the Palestinian-Israeli conflict "has a destabilizing effect on the entire region," and "the violent and destructive crisis in the Gaza Strip has become a catalyst for a drastic escalation in the Lebanese-Israeli confrontation." They call on members of the international community to "halt the catastrophic developments and make active diplomatic efforts to de-escalate the situation," as well as to responsibly address the implementation of relevant resolutions adopted by the UN Security Council and General Assembly.
"We draw attention to the need to achieve a just and lasting settlement of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict and the exercise of Palestinians’ right to establish their own independent state within the 1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital," the document states. Moreover, in relation to Lebanon, they "view the good-faith implementation of UN Security Council Resolution 1701 (2006) as key to normalizing the situation." "We express our full support for the UN Interim Force in Lebanon, which plays a stabilizing role along the Blue Line," the members of the assembly stressed.