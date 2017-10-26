"Culture and creativity for innovation and growth" forum underway in Baku

+ ↺ − 16 px

"Culture and Creativity for Innovation and Growth" Forum has underway at the Stone Chronicle Museum in Baku.

The forum focused on developing cultural and creative industries in Azerbaijan, AzerTag reports. The forum brought together good examples from the European Union as well as highlights the good practices and case-studies from Azerbaijan. As the last of the National Cultural Forums organised by the EU-Eastern Partnership Culture and Creativity Programme, it also served as a platform to introduce the key results of the entire Programme's period.

The forum will outline the key steps in developing sustainable creative industries ecosystem in Azerbaijan and sharing of the good practices from the European Union countries. As the forum will take place at the end of the Programme period, it will allow to present and discuss all key findings for cultural and creative sector's development for Azerbaijan conducted during Culture & Creativity Programme's activities, including results of sub-sector mappings, Creative Towns and Regions Initiative, Policy Briefs on developing audio-visual sector, report on developing creative industries in Azerbaijan, UNESCO Culture for Development Indicators, etc.

The aims of the Forum are to raise awareness of cultural and creative industries and their potential to contribute to the development of Azerbaijan, as well as to discuss the ways to develop creative industries ecosystem in Azerbaijan and propose recommendations for key stakeholders, to introduce the key findings and results of the Culture & Creativity Programme's activities, research initiatives and mappings and share the results with wider audiences.

News.Az

