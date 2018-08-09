Customs contributions to Azerbaijan's state budget up by third

The State Customs Committee (SCC) of Azerbaijan transferred 1.94 billion manats to the state budget in January-July 2018, which is 32.2 percent higher than in the same period in 2017, the SCC said in a statement Aug. 9.

At the same time, contributions for July amounted to 322.16 million manats, according to Trend.

Last month, revenues from customs duties amounted to 85.95 million manats, from VAT – to 214.51 million manats, from excise duties – to 18.25 million manats, from road tax – to 3.45 million manats.

Compared to July 2017, revenues from customs duties increased by 40.3 percent, from VAT - by 16.3 percent, from excise duties – by 2.3 times, from road tax – by 23.3 percent.

(1.7 AZN = 1 USD on August 9)

