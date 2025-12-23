Czech leaders to review Ukraine ammo plan on Jan. 7

+ ↺ − 16 px

Czech leaders will meet on January 7 to review the future of a Western-funded initiative supplying artillery ammunition to Ukraine. The Czech Security Council will assess whether the Czech-led program will continue amid political and financial scrutiny.

The initiative, backed by donors including Germany, Denmark, and the Netherlands, aims to strengthen Ukraine’s battlefield capabilities and offset Russia’s military advantage. It brings together foreign funding, the Czech military, and domestic arms manufacturers, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Questions have emerged following a recent change of government in Prague. The new cabinet has raised concerns over transparency and potential corruption, while pro-Russian figures oppose the program. In contrast, the Czech president, NATO officials, and Ukrainian leaders have praised the initiative’s impact.

NATO estimates that 1.8 million artillery shells are planned for delivery to Ukraine from early 2025, representing about 43% of the total expected supply. Donors have pledged roughly $4.5 billion, while Czechia’s direct contribution amounts to tens of millions of euros.

Despite political divisions, senior military officials remain cautiously optimistic that the program will continue, as debates over future financing shift toward the European Commission.

