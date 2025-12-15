Czechia’s new right-wing government signals trouble for Ukraine

+ ↺ − 16 px

On Monday, Czech President Petr Pavel formally swore in the new right-wing coalition government, led by populist billionaire Andrej Babiš, which may align with Hungary and Slovakia in opposing aid to Ukraine.

The appointment ends weeks of uncertainty over whether the president would approve Babiš as Czechia’s new leader. Pavel said last week he would name Babiš prime minister after the tycoon pledged to divest his ownership of Agrofert, an agricultural conglomerate and a major recipient of EU subsidies, News.Az reports citing Politico.

Babiš’ comeback (he previously served as PM from 2017 to 2021) poses a fresh headache for Europe as it struggles to finance aid to war-ravaged Ukraine. Over the weekend Babiš came out against a proposal to finance Kyiv via a loan based on Russia’s frozen assets, joining the growing list of countries that have rejected the instrument.

“The European Commission must find other ways to finance Ukraine,” Babiš announced Saturday on Facebook. “Our coffers are empty, and we need every crown [unit of Czech currency] we have for our citizens.”

The billionaire’s previous term in power was marked by clashes with Brussels over his conflict of interest related to Agrofert. Since then Babiš has steered his ANO party firmly to the right, joined the far-right European Parliament grouping Patriots for Europe, and threatened to cancel a Prague-led ammunition initiative that has delivered over 1 million rounds to Kyiv.

Babiš won a parliamentary election in October and proceeded to clinch a coalition deal with the far-right Freedom and Direct Democracy (SPD) and right-wing Motorists. All three parties share a commitment to rolling back support for climate measures such as the ETS2 emissions trading system, and to opposing Brussels’ plans to ban combustion engines.

ANO will hold nine ministerial posts in the new Cabinet, including the premiership, with the Motorists taking four and the SPD three.

Speaking at the inauguration ceremony Pavel promised to closely monitor how the incoming government safeguards democratic institutions, including the media, the judiciary and the country’s security forces. Babiš earlier raised concerns about media freedom with his plan to reform public broadcasting by abolishing license fees and funding it through the state budget.

The president also noted that Czechia’s key safety and economic guarantees stem from its EU and NATO membership.

“That is why we should approach membership in these institutions with the utmost responsibility and be responsible, constructive members rather than rejecters,” Pavel said.

