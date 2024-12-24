Azerbaijan's strategic leap: Membership in D-8 boosts regional influence

+ ↺ − 16 px

At the 11th Summit of the Developing Eight Organization for Economic Cooperation (D-8), held on December 19 in Cairo, Egypt, Azerbaijan was unanimously elected as a member. Representing Azerbaijan at the summit was Prime Minister Ali Asadov.

The D-8 Summit in Cairo, Egypt. Photo: Press Service of Azerbaijan's Cabinet of Ministers

Azerbaijan’s accession to the D-8 organization marks a pivotal step in its strategic pursuit of diversified economic partnerships and enhanced regional influence. Established in Istanbul in 1997, the D-8 aims to strengthen economic and social ties among its member states: Türkiye, Egypt, Nigeria, Pakistan, Indonesia, Bangladesh, Iran, and Malaysia. Azerbaijan’s membership underscores the country’s growing clout on the international stage.In a statement following Azerbaijan’s entry into the D-8, President Ilham Aliyev reaffirmed the country’s commitment to advancing the organization’s goals and promoting Islamic solidarity. The president expressed gratitude to the heads of state and government of Türkiye, Pakistan, Egypt, Iran, Indonesia, Malaysia, Nigeria, and Bangladesh for supporting Azerbaijan’s inclusion.During the summit, T urkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan lauded Azerbaijan’s membership. “With Azerbaijan, which has made significant strides in recent years, our organization is stronger today than ever before,” he emphasized.Azerbaijan stands to reap substantial benefits from its D-8 membership, leveraging its strategic position at the crossroads of Europe and Asia. The accession aligns with the country’s broader vision of economic diversification, reducing reliance on oil exports, and expanding regional and global economic networks. Azerbaijan has been increasingly pivoting towards non-oil sectors such as agriculture, technology, and services—key areas of focus for the D-8.Historically reliant on its vast energy resources, Azerbaijan has taken significant steps toward diversifying its economy. The D-8, which prioritizes boosting intra-member trade and investment, provides a robust platform for Azerbaijan to increase its exports of goods and services. With access to a combined population exceeding one billion, Azerbaijan can explore new markets in areas such as agriculture, IT, construction, and manufacturing.Membership in the D-8 opens doors for Azerbaijan to collaborate on infrastructure projects and technology transfer. Nations like Türkiye and Malaysia, with their advanced capabilities in these areas, offer valuable expertise and potential investment opportunities for Azerbaijan’s development initiatives.Azerbaijan’s abundant energy resources, particularly in oil and natural gas, remain central to its economic strategy. While the D-8’s mandate extends beyond energy, collaboration in this sector is likely. Joint energy projects, especially in renewable energy—a growing focus for D-8 members—could help Azerbaijandiversify its energy sector and align with global sustainability trends.Azerbaijan has consistently positioned itself as a reliable partner on the global stage. Active participation in organizations such as the United Nations, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), and the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) highlights Azerbaijan’s dedication to fostering regional cooperation and economic development. Its pragmatic foreign policy balances relations with Western powers and traditional allies like Türkiye and Russia, enabling it to navigate complex global dynamics effectively.As a cultural, religious, and civilizational bridge between East and West, Azerbaijan’s D-8 membership bolsters Islamic solidarity, promotes Islamic values globally, and combats Islamophobia. Azerbaijan’s history of religious diversity, marked by the peaceful coexistence of various faiths, serves as a testament to its unique role in fostering harmony.Azerbaijan's accession to the D-8 marks a significant milestone in its journey toward economic diversification and enhanced regional influence. Membership in this influential organization offers valuable opportunities for trade, investment, and cooperation in key sectors such as agriculture, technology, and energy. Azerbaijan’s strategic geographic location, robust economic potential, and commitment to fostering international partnerships position it as a vital contributor to the D-8's objectives. As the country charts its course toward a diversified and resilient economy, its role within the D-8 will undoubtedly shape its future trajectory on the global stage.

