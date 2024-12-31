Daniel Craig’s iconic James Bond era ends with No Time To Die

+ ↺ − 16 px

All good things must come to an end, and for Daniel Craig, his remarkable journey as James Bond concluded in 2021 after an impressive fifteen years and five unforgettable films.

Craig leaves an indelible mark on the franchise, becoming the longest-serving Bond in history, surpassing Roger Moore's notable 12-year tenure, News.az reports citing digitalspy Even as fans await the announcement of the next actor to don the iconic tuxedo—Aaron Taylor-Johnson is among the favorites—Craig's portrayal of the MI6 agent remains fresh in everyone’s minds.In No Time To Die, James Bond has retired from active duty, savoring a quieter life with Madeleine Swann (Léa Seydoux). However, this tranquility is short-lived as MI6 calls him back into action. A kidnapped scientist and a dangerous new technology pose a global threat, setting the stage for Bond’s most personal mission yet.This time, Bond faces a chilling adversary with ties to Madeleine's past, wielding a biological weapon capable of wiping out humanity. The stakes are higher than ever—but can Her Majesty's finest agent save the day?The film features a stellar cast, including Rami Malek as the sinister and enigmatic villain. Lashana Lynch and Ana de Armas join the action as formidable female agents, bringing fresh energy to the series.No Time To Die also sees the return of Jeffrey Wright as CIA agent Felix Leiter, marking his first appearance since Casino Royale. Familiar faces like Ben Whishaw, Naomie Harris, Ralph Fiennes, and Rory Kinnear reprise their roles, rounding out the MI6 team.For fans eager to relive Craig's swan song as Bond, No Time To Die airs tonight (December 31) at 8:45 PM on ITV, with a follow-up airing on ITV+1 at 9:45 PM. It’s also available for streaming anytime on ITVX.Don’t miss this epic farewell to Daniel Craig’s Bond—an era defined by grit, sophistication, and emotional depth that redefined 007 for a new generation.

News.Az