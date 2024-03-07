Danish prime minister congratulates Azerbaijani president

+ ↺ − 16 px

Denmark’s Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen congratulated Ilham Aliyev on his re-election as President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, News.Az reports.

“On the occasion of your re-election as President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, I wish to convey to you my congratulations and my best wishes for yourself and the people of Azerbaijan,” the Danish premier said in her congratulatory message.

“I look forward to working with you and your Government in the years to come.

Please accept the assurances of my highest consideration as well as my best wishes for your term in office,” Frederiksen added.

News.Az