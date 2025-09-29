Danish reserve soldiers called up amid drone threat in airspace

+ ↺ − 16 px

In an urgent and rare move, Denmark has called reserve soldiers to active duty in response to growing concerns over drone activity in the country's airspace. The information, sourced from a confidential military call-up obtained by TV 2 News, indicates a heightened state of alert within the Danish Armed Forces.

The call-up, described as “urgent,” comes just hours after several drone sightings were reported over the island of Bornholm in the Baltic Sea, prompting the Royal Danish Air Force to conduct a diversionary operation in the area, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

While Danish defense officials have not publicly confirmed the exact nature of the threat, the confidential documents reviewed by TV 2 indicate that the military is treating the drone incidents as potentially hostile or reconnaissance-related. Civilian authorities on Bornholm also confirmed that multiple residents had reported seeing unmanned aerial vehicles near sensitive areas.

A defense analyst speaking to TV 2 suggested that the use of reserve troops signals a significant escalation in Denmark’s response. “This isn’t routine,” the analyst said. “Mobilizing reservists indicates the government is preparing for more than just passive monitoring.”

As of now, no official attribution has been made regarding the origin of the drones. However, Denmark—like many Nordic countries—has seen a rise in unexplained drone activity near critical infrastructure in recent years, raising fears of foreign surveillance or hybrid warfare tactics.

Authorities urge the public to remain calm but vigilant, and to report any further sightings to local law enforcement or military hotlines.

The Ministry of Defence is expected to release a statement in the coming hours.

News.Az