Date of Azerbaijani-Georgian-Turkish foreign ministers' meeting unveiled

Date of the meeting among Azerbaijani, Turkish and Georgian foreign ministers was announced.

The Turkish Embassy in Azerbaijan said in response to APA's request that the next trilateral meeting of the Foreign Ministers of Azerbaijan, Turkey and Georgia will be held on October 16 in Tbilisi.

The last tripartite meeting of the foreign ministers of Azerbaijan, Turkey and Georgia took place in Istanbul last October.

