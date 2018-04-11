Date of Putin's swearing in made public

+ ↺ − 16 px

The swearing in of Russian President Vladimir Putin will be held on May 7. This was reported by Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev, speaking in the State Duma with a report on the activities of the Government over the past six years. "The country chose the President. And on May 7, after the inauguration, the Government will resign under the Constitution," Medvedev said.

The date of the swearing in is confirmed by the Kremlin. "Yes," press secretary of the President Dmitry Peskov tells answering the RIA Novosti’s question whether the date of the inauguration is scheduled for May 7 and is final.

Recall, the election of the Russian President was held on March 18. Vladimir Putin won with 76.69% of the vote. Pavel Grudinin (Communist Party) got the second place with 11.77%.

