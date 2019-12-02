Dates of Novruz, Ramazan and Gurban holidays for next year revealed

+ ↺ − 16 px

The dates of Novruz, Ramazan and Gurban holidays for the next year have been revealed, APA reports.

Prime Minister Ali Asadov has signed an order in this regard.

Based on Part 4 of Article 105 of the Labor Code of the Republic of Azerbaijan and on part 2 of the decree of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan dated December 18, 2006, 'On Application of the Law of the Republic of Azerbaijan 'On the introduction of alterations to the Labor Code of the Republic of Azerbaijan' dated December 8, 2006, the Novruz holiday will be on March 20, 21, 22, 23, 24, 2020, Ramadan holiday on May 24, 25, Gurban holiday on July 31, August 1. These days will be nonworking.

