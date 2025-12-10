Daughter of LSU football legend Kevin Faulk dies at 30

+ ↺ − 16 px

Tanasha Faulk, the 30-year-old daughter of LSU football icon Kevin Faulk, has passed away.

She passed away at a hospital in Lafayette, though specific details surrounding her death have not been disclosed, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Authorities have indicated that there is no suspicion of foul play.

Tanasha, a 2014 graduate of Carencro High School, leaves behind three daughters, who will undoubtedly feel the impact of this profound loss. Her passing comes as a heartbreaking chapter in the Faulk family’s history, as Kevin Faulk faced a similar tragedy in 2021 with the death of his other daughter, Kevione Faulk. At that time, Kevione was working as a student employee for the LSU football staff.

This recent loss has sent shockwaves through the community, with many remembering Tanasha for her vibrant spirit and connection to her family. Support has begun to pour in for the Faulk family as they navigate this difficult time.

As the community continues to process this heartbreaking news, many are extending condolences and support to the family, highlighting the deep ties that football culture has within the region. The legacy of Kevin Faulk, both as a player and a father, remains a significant part of LSU’s history, and the sorrow experienced by the Faulk family resonates with fans and alumni alike.

