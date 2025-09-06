Davey Johnson, former Mets manager, dies aged 82

+ ↺ − 16 px

Davey Johnson, who led the New York Mets to their most recent World Series title, has passed away at the age of 82, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Johnson played 1,435 games with the Orioles, Atlanta Braves, Philadelphia Phillies and Chicago Cubs. He also spent two seasons in Japan with the Yomiuri Giants. He was a four-time All-Star, three-time Gold Glove Award winner and was part of two World Series-winning teams with the Orioles in 1966 and 1970.

Following a playing career that spanned from 1965 to 1978, Johnson began managing in the minor leagues. In 1981, the Mets hired him to lead their Double-A team. Three years later, he took over the MLB club and won 90 games in each of his first five seasons in New York.

In 1986, the Mets finished 108-54 and defeated the Houston Astros in the National League Championship Series and beat the Boston Red Sox in seven games in the World Series. Altogether, he managed the Mets for seven years — never finishing lower than second place — until he was fired during the 1990 season following a rocky relationship with then-general manager Frank Cashen.

With 595 wins, Johnson has the most managerial wins and top winning percentage (595–417, .588) in Mets history and is a member of the team's Hall of Fame.

News.Az