David Beckham receives knighthood from King Charles -VIDEO

Former footballer David Beckham has been knighted by King Charles at Windsor Castle in recognition of his contributions to sport and charitable work.

The 50-year-old ex-Manchester United midfielder and former England captain received the honour during a formal ceremony on Tuesday, following his inclusion in the King’s Birthday Honours earlier this summer, News.Az reports, citing Sky Sports.

Beckham’s wife, Victoria Beckham, the former Spice Girl turned fashion designer, attended the ceremony and now holds the title of Lady Beckham.

“It’s a very proud day for us as a family,” said Beckham, who has described himself as a “huge royalist,” reflecting on the significance of the accolade.

Photo: Sky Sports

Beckham began his football career at Manchester United, where he made 394 appearances and scored 85 goals, before going on to play for Real Madrid, LA Galaxy, AC Milan and Paris Saint-Germain.

He made 115 appearances for England, the third-highest of any senior men's player, and captained his country 59 times.

Beckham has been a goodwill ambassador for UNICEF since 2005, and he also established the 7 Fund aimed at helping vulnerable children around the world. He was last year named an ambassador for the King's Foundation, an educational charity established by Charles in 1990.

News.Az