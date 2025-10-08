De Minaur, Rinderknech advance to Shanghai Masters quarter-finals

+ ↺ − 16 px

Australia’s Alex de Minaur secured a spot in the Shanghai Masters quarter-finals on Wednesday, defeating Portugal’s Nuno Borges 7-5, 6-2.

De Minaur is chasing his second title of the year and is, after Novak Djokovic, the highest ranked player left standing after a string of high-profile exits, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The first set heated up when the world number seven needed five break points in the 11th game against Borges, converting the last with a backhand for a decisive advantage.

De Minaur carried the momentum into the second set, breaking in the first and third games.

"The first set was a very tight set, we both were kind of trying to figure each other out," said the 26-year-old De Minaur.

"In the second set, I came out firing and I played some aggressive tennis... but still, it was very physical out there."

De Minaur remained cautious about his title chances, despite the elimination of so many top seeds, including number two Jannik Sinner and third-ranked Alexander Zverev.

"In our side of the draw, there's a lot of quality players, so it's still going to be a battle," he said.

France's Arthur Rinderknech reached his first Masters 1000 quarter-final after beating Czech Jiri Lehecka 6-3, 7-6 (7/5).

Rinderknech's cousin Valentin Vacherot made it to the last eight on Tuesday, and will face Denmark's Holger Rune on Thursday for a place in the semi-finals.

Djokovic will follow them onto court against Belgium's Zizou Bergs for a place in the last four.

