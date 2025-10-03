Goffin stuns Shelton in Shanghai Masters upset

+ ↺ − 16 px

Belgium’s David Goffin caused the first major shock of the Shanghai Masters on Friday, defeating the United States’ Ben Shelton in straight sets.

Shelton, the tournament’s first top-10 seed to exit, fell to 83rd-ranked Goffin, marking a surprising early departure for the American, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The Belgian underdog beat 22-year-old Shelton, ranked sixth in the world, 6-2, 6-4.

Starting strong, the 34-year-old broke the American's serve in the third and seventh games to take the first set in just over half an hour.

The second was more closely fought, but shortly after play resumed following a rain break, Goffin broke in the ninth game after an unforced error by Shelton.

The American has been recovering from a shoulder injury sustained at the US Open.

However, Goffin has form when it comes to eliminating top players.

In March this year he upset world number one Carlos Alcaraz in Miami and last year in Shanghai he knocked out world number three Alexander Zverev.

