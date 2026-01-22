Deadly gas poisoning kills one in Azerbaijan’s Yevlakh

+ ↺ − 16 px

A tragic carbon monoxide poisoning incident in Yevlakh has left one person dead and four others hospitalized, local authorities confirmed.

According to reports, five individuals were poisoned by carbon monoxide in Yevlakh city. One of the victims, 66-year-old Mahammad Ismayilov, died as a result of the poisoning, News.Az reports, citing local media.

The remaining four victims are currently receiving medical treatment in hospital. Their condition has not yet been publicly disclosed.

An investigation has been launched by the Yevlakh district prosecutor’s office to determine the cause of the incident.

Carbon monoxide poisoning remains a serious risk during winter months, often linked to faulty heating systems and poor ventilation. Authorities are expected to provide further updates as the investigation continues.

