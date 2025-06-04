Death toll in Gaza exceeds 54,600 amid ongoing Israeli strikes

Palestinians inspect the damage of an Israeli air strike on a tent sheltering displaced people at the Gaza seaport, in Gaza City, June 4. Photo: Dawoud Abu Alkas/Reuters

At least 95 Palestinians have been killed and 440 others injured in Israeli airstrikes across Gaza over the past 24 hours, according to the territory’s Health Ministry.

Two bodies of people killed in previous Israeli attacks were also recovered from the rubble in the war-torn territory, the ministry said, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.

The total death toll from Israel’s war on Gaza has risen to 54,607 killed and 125,341 injured since October 7, 2023, it said.

Israel has killed 4,335 Palestinians and injured 13,300 since breaking a ceasefire in March this year.

News.Az