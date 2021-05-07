Declaring Shusha as the cultural capital of Azerbaijan will give impetus to the revival of Karabakh after its liberation from the Armenian occupation - Russian expert

Declaring Shusha as the cultural capital of Azerbaijan will give impetus to the revival of Karabakh after its liberation from the Armenian occupation - Russian expert

It is an internationally recognized fact that Karabakh is Azerbaijan, and, therefore, the head of the Azerbaijani state has the right to decide to declare Shusha the cultural capital of Azerbaijan, without looking back at anyone's opinion, Russian historian and political analyst Oleg Kuznetsov told News.Az.

"As far as I remember, next year will mark the 250th anniversary of Shusha. In this sense, on the eve of the anniversary, the decision of President Aliyev seems logical and natural to give additional importance to the event. It was a balanced decision, and, as is often the case in the domestic politics of Azerbaijan, it is well supported with resources. It gives us hope that not only Shusha, but also other historical and cultural monuments of Karabakh will be restored to ensure that historical justice prevails, and the material and spiritual heritage of the Azerbaijani people will be restored from oblivion," he said.

He also expressed confidence that the declaration of Shusha as the cultural capital of Azerbaijan will give an emotional, psychological and moral impetus to the revival of Karabakh after its liberation from the Armenian occupation.

"This is not only a serious domestic political step but also a foreign policy step, by which Baku declares the invariability of its position on the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the country. And I think that all true friends and allies of Azerbaijan will contribute to the fact that Shusha is really perceived in the world as the cultural capital of Azerbaijan," the expert concluded.

