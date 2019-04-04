Defense minister: Azerbaijani army fully provided with arms and ready to fight

+ ↺ − 16 px

The confidence in the Azerbaijani leadership, in the state, has grown even more, Azerbaijani Defense Minister Zakir Hasanov said in an interview with AzTV channel, Trend reports on April 4.

“The personnel of the Azerbaijani armed forces feel the care and attention of the country’s supreme commander-in-chief to the army,” he said. “The combat training is a concept that has no limits.”

“The combat training does not stop even in the high-level armies,” he said. “Just look at the types of weapons that the Azerbaijani army has! As a defense minister, I state that Azersilah company fully supplies the Azerbaijani army with weapons and ammunition.”

“We can easily start to fight at any moment because we have been fully equipped with weapons and ammunition. We have the most modern weapons, unmanned aerial vehicles. The armored vehicles are being modernized. Azersilah produces more than 1,000 weapons."

News.Az

