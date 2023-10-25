Defense Minister of Tajikistan visited one of the military units - Azerbaijan MoD (PHOTO)

Defense Minister of Tajikistan visited one of the military units - Azerbaijan MoD (PHOTO)

A delegation led by the Minister of Defense of the Republic of Tajikistan, Colonel General Sherali Mirzo, who is on a visit to Azerbaijan, visited one of the military units, News.az reports citing the Ministry.

The delegation was given a briefing on the military unit's combat path and the process of personnel’s training.

Guests from Tajikistan got acquainted with the conditions created for personnel in the military unit, weapons and military equipment, as well as watched servicemen’s exemplary performances in the training center.

In the end, the sides exchanged presents and a photo was taken.

News.Az