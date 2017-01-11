Delegation of CoE Secretariat visits Azerbaijani General Prosecutor's Office

+ ↺ − 16 px

Deputy Prosecutor General of Azerbaijan Namig Asgarov has met Philippe Boillat, Director of the Directorate General of Human Rights and Legal Affairs of the Council of Europe and Director on Political issues Alexander Guessel.

During the meeting Namig Asgarov said Azerbaijan attaches great importance for strengthening cooperation with the Council of Europe, AzeTag reports.

He added that study of the case law of the European Court of Human Rights is one of the main priorities of the prosecutor’s office.

He spoke about implementation of the Convention “On the Protection of Human Rights and Fundamental Freedoms”, works done in order to protect human rights.

Philippe Boillat underlined successful progress of the bilateral relations in various areas. He shared his views about strengthening protection of human rights.

Head of the Baku office of the Council of Europe Dragana Filipovic took part in the meeting.

News.Az

