Delegation of OIC Youth Forum visits crime scenes of Armenian armed forces’ missile attacks on Ganja city

A delegation led by the President of the Youth Forum of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Taha Ayhan, who is on a visit to Azerbaijan, has arrived in Ganja.

The visit aims to acquaint with the Armenian atrocities - crime scenes of Armenian armed forces’ reckless missile attacks against innocent civilians in the central part of Ganja, the second largest city of Azerbaijan, located outside the frontline zone.

The OIC Youth Forum delegation was informed that the aggressor Armenian armed forces subjected to heavy artillery fire Azerbaijani civilians and residential settlements, violating the norms and principles of international law, the 1949 Geneva Conventions and their Additional Protocols, as well as the agreement on humanitarian ceasefire which was signed on their persistent requests following the meeting in Moscow.

It was noted that as a result of ballistic missile attacks deliberately fired by the Armenian armed forces on October 11 midnight and on October 17 on Ganja, the second largest city of Azerbaijan that is far beyond the battlefield, about 30 civilians, including 1 infant, 5 children and 10 women were killed and more than 90 people were injured.

Targeting the district of Barda, with a population of 100,000 people, is one of such war crimes committed in recent days. On October 27 and 28, as a result of Armenia’s shelling of the city of Barda with cluster missiles banned by international law, 27 civilians, including children, women and the elderly were killed, and lots of civilians were wounded.

News.Az