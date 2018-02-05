Delegation of Saudi Arabia’s Defense Ministry due in Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

The delegation of the Ministry of Defense of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia will visit Azerbaijan for the period from 6 to 9 February 2018.

Within the framework of the visit, the delegation led by Major-General Ali bin Ibrahim Fawaz will hold meetings at the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan, as well as visit the Military Collage, Training and Educational Center and the Main Clinical Hospital of the Armed Forces.

During the meetings, the current state and prospects for the development of military and military-technical cooperation between the two countries will be discussed. The sides will also exchange of views on regional security issues, including the strengthening of friendly ties between the armies of both countries.

News.Az

News.Az