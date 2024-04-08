Delegation of Tatarstan visits Azerbaijan’s Milli Majlis

+ ↺ − 16 px

Deputy Speaker of Azerbaijan’s Milli Majlis, Chairman of the Youth and Sports Committee of the Parliament Adil Aliyev has met with a delegation led by Rafis Burganov, Rector of the Volga Region University of Physical Culture, Sports and Tourism of the Republic of Tatarstan of the Russian Federation.

During the meeting, Adil Aliyev noted that Azerbaijan is recognized as a sports nation in the world, emphasizing that the country has hosted prestigious Olympic and sporting competitions. He highlighted the unparalleled services of National Leader Heydar Aliyev and his worthy successor Ilham Aliyev in realization of sports policy in modern Azerbaijan, as well as the triumphs the Azerbaijani athletes gained at the prestigious international competitions.

Rector Rafis Burganov shared his views on cooperation with the Azerbaijan State Academy of Physical Education and Sports, noting that this collaboration serves the interests of both parties. Burganov praised the advantage of learning from mutual experiences.

Following the meeting, the guests familiarized themselves with the plenary hall of the Milli Majlis, as well as the Victory Corner set up in the foyer of the Parliament.

News.Az