Delegation of Uzbek NGOs visits Azerbaijan’s Shusha
- 27 Nov 2023 11:21
- 10 Jul 2024 17:44
- Society
A delegation of the Uzbek non-governmental organizations (NGOs) has viewed the restoration and construction work in Azerbaijan’s Shusha city, News.Az reports.
The delegation led by Chairman of the Uzbek National Association of Non-Governmental Non-Commercial Organizations Kamoliddin Ishankhojaev toured the sights of Shusha.
The guests were informed about the ongoing large-scale reconstruction and construction work in Shusha at a meeting with Special Representative of the Azerbaijani President in the Shusha district Aydin Karimov.