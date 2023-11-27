Yandex metrika counter

Delegation of Uzbek NGOs visits Azerbaijan’s Shusha

Delegation of Uzbek NGOs visits Azerbaijan’s Shusha

A delegation of the Uzbek non-governmental organizations (NGOs) has viewed the restoration and construction work in Azerbaijan’s Shusha city, News.Az reports.

The delegation led by Chairman of the Uzbek National Association of Non-Governmental Non-Commercial Organizations Kamoliddin Ishankhojaev toured the sights of Shusha.

The guests were informed about the ongoing large-scale reconstruction and construction work in Shusha at a meeting with Special Representative of the Azerbaijani President in the Shusha district Aydin Karimov.


